How to complete the Hyenas’ Banges Base side quest in Tower of Fantasy

Hyenas are everywhere in Tower of Fantasy, and thinking about infiltrating their base seems like a great idea. You can do that by completing a hard-to-find side quest called Hyenas’ Banges Base. Here is where you can find and how to complete Hyenas’ Banges Base side quest in Tower of Fantasy.

Where to find the Hyenas’ Banges Base side quest

You can find this quest on a small island west of the Signal Station Ruins. It’s hard to find the exact location for the quest, so head to Spacerift: Signal Stations Ruins and then travel in the west direction. Use your surfer to look around the sea to find the base entrance. Here you will have a Hyena guard standing, talk to him, and it will start your side quest.

Hyenas’ Banges Base side quest walkthrough

While talking to the guard at the entrance, you will have two options to say: “I’m with the Hyenas” and “I’m just a passerby.” But choosing either of the options won’t help you get inside the base. Instead, you will get the objective to look for the clues to get inside the Hyenas’ base. But there will not be any objective marking on the map.

It might look daunting, but it’s pretty easy to look for it. First, head to the Banges port by fast traveling there. Here climb to the upper part of the port, and find the Banges’ Food Vendor. You can find it in a shop called Pizza Hot Fast Food.

Once you reach the shop, look for the port guard, Lozwall standing right in front of the food vendor shop. When you see him, talk to him, and he will give you the clues you need to get inside the Hyenas’ base. Head back to the base by fast traveling to the nearest Spacerift and talk to the guard again.

This time around, you will have a third option; for the most liberal Hyenas. You need to select that, and the guard will let you in. This action completes the quest, but you should head to the top of their base to loot the special supply pod there. You will also find some special documents inside the base, so it’s worth snooping around.