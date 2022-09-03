There are plenty of side quests in Tower of Fantasy, but Doctor’s Coffee is unique because it comprises three small side quests. You will need to complete all three of them to complete the Doctor’s Coffee side quest fully. Here is how to complete the Doctor’s Coffee side quest in Tower of Fantasy.

Doctor’s Coffee side quest walkthrough

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start this quest, head over to Cetus Island and find Slayer. When you find him, talk to him and activate the quest. Remember that this quest only unlocks after level 32, and if you talk to Slayer before that, it will only give you Firework Rising side quest, but you need level 32 to complete that as well.

Doctor’s Coffee 1

In the first part of the quest, Slayer will ask you to head to Astra and get the coffee recipe from Fennie. You will find Fennie at the marked location, and when you talk to her, she will ask you to get her some Thromatoes for her. You usually find those easily in Astra, but if you can’t, check out our guide on where to find the Thornmatos in Tower of Fantasy.

After gathering the required Thornmatoes, hand them over to Fennie. Afterward, she will give you the recipe for coffee. Now, go back to Cetus Island and give Slayer the recipe. He will ask you to find Claire and deliver the coffee. Once you do that, it will complete Doctor’s Coffee 1.

Doctor’s Coffee 2

After completing the first quest, talk to Slayer, which will begin Doctor’s Coffee 2 quest. In this quest, Slayer will ask you to go to the store at Banges port. Inside the store, talk to the receptionist, Collie. To get the recipe from her, you will need to give her potatoes. You can find them in the green areas near the shores, but if you can’t find enough, check out our guide on where to get Potatoes in Tower of Fantasy.

Once you gather all the needed potatoes, give them to Collie and get the recipe from her. After getting it, head back to Slayer and give him the recipe. There he will give you coffee and tell you to deliver it to Claire; doing so will complete your quest.

Doctor’s Coffee 3

After completing the previous two parts of the quests, talk to Slayer again to begin the Doctor’s Coffee 3 quest. Slayer will ask you to Hykros, which you can only do by going to any of the Omnium Towers. At Hykros, you first need to chat with Geras and then Dr. Henry. He will ask you to bring him Firedragon Fruits.

Getting Firedragon Fruits might be difficult since they are harder to find, but you can still look for them at the Seventh Day Forest.

After gathering them, give them to Dr. Henry, who will give you a coffee recipe. Give that recipe to Slayer, and he will again ask you to find and give Claire the newly made coffee. It will complete Doctor’s Coffee side quest in Tower of Fantasy.