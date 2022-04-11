How to complete The Jakku Job in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

If you’re looking to unlock all four of the playable characters available at the Niima Outpost on Jakku, you’ll have to deal with a few seedy people along your way. One such person is the Scoundrel Bala-Tik, a leader in the Guavian Death Gang who will join your roster if you help him steal some treasure from a rival faction in his side quest, The Jakku Job.

Like many of the side quests in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, The Jakku Job is best to take on after you’ve unlocked Free Play. You also need to progress far enough in the story before Bala-Tik will appear here, so we would recommend finishing Episode VII: The Force Awakens first.

To start The Jakku Job, speak with Bala-Tik at the location marked on the map below. When you do, he’ll send you into the village to look for the directions to treasure hidden by the Kanjiklub.

There are a few Kanjiklub members around town that you can ask for directions to the treasure, all of which are at the locations marked by green text bubbles on the map below. You’ll also need to use a Protocol Droid for all of these conversations. Although we eventually got the answer we needed from the member at the northernmost location, it’s possible you need to speak to all three before this triggers.

After you get your directions, report back to Bala-Tik where you found him the first time. Then, follow him and his crew to the location of the treasure, which is marked below.

Upon speaking to Bala-Tik again, his crew will begin digging before they’re interrupted by a gaggle of Kanjiklub members. All you need to do now is fight them off, after which the treasure will be unearthed. Then, just talk to Bala-Tik one last time to finish his quest and unlock him as a member of your roster.

