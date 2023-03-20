A Let’s Go event is happening in Pokémon Go, giving you a chance to encounter Meltan when the event begins in your area. On top of receiving Meltan from Mystery Boxes, the Let’s Go Collection Challenge allows everyone to add another Meltan to their collection. There is only a handful of Pokémon you need to catch to complete this challenge, but one is a bit trickier than the others. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Let’s Go Collection challenge in Pokémon Go.

How to catch all Let’s Go Collection Challenge Pokémon in Pokémon Go

There are only four Pokémon you need to catch for this Collection Challenge. Each of these Pokémon will appear in the wild, which means the best way to track them down is to look for them in your local area, and that means walking around to find them. We recommend placing an incense item on your character or applying a Lure to a Poké Stop to bring Pokémon to your location. For anyone relying on incense, make sure you’re walking around to get the maximum effectiveness of this item.

These are all the Pokémon you need to catch to complete the Let’s Go Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go.

Catch a Ditto

Catch a Panpour

Catch a Pansage

Catch a Pansear

Rewards: 5,000 XP and a Meltan encounter

Although Meltan is a reward, there won’t be a chance for this Pokémon to be shiny. If you’re trying to catch a shiny version of Meltan, we recommend attempting to catch one by earning a Mystery Box, which you can receive for swapping out Pokémon you make from Pokémon Go to your Pokémon Home account or by sending Pokémon from your Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu or Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee Nintendo Switch game to Pokémon Home.