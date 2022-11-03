How to complete the Low Profile Special Ops co-op mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Low Profile is a cooperative spec ops mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Your job is to infiltrate an Al-Qatala-controlled area and secure three radioactive objects. As with all co-op missions, you’re going in as a two-person team. Ideally, coming out as a two-person team too.

How to clear the buildings in Low Profile

Screenshot by Gamepur

Laswell will continually remind you that you’re not there to kill AQ. However, killing a lot of AQ generally makes this mission easier, but you do need to do it carefully, systematically, and cooperatively. Don’t land directly on one of the buildings in the center of an objective, and just start shooting. You almost certainly won’t survive for long. Instead, land on the perimeter of the map near an objective, and work your way forward, picking off guards from long range as you go. Once all the guards surrounding the target building are down, the best strategy is for one of you to go inside a building and clear it while the other stays outside and deals with any guards that come running. The armory (objective A) requires particular care, as it’s riddled with claymores. Proceed slowly, and crawl under the lasers to avoid triggering them.

How to use the Geiger counter and find the radioactive objects

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hold L1/LB to bring up your Geiger counter. It’s sensitive to how close you are to the target object and to how directly you’re facing it (or not). So, start by rotating on the spot, then move in whichever direction reads the highest number. The maximum read is 10, and when you’re really close, the display will simply say DANGER. If you’re getting a reading of about 9-ish, but you can’t get it to go any higher, then the target is probably above or below you or maybe on the other side of a wall next to you. The target objects are spherical; inside, the cone-shaped warheads are scattered about the objective areas. There are several such warheads in each objective area, but only one will contain the target object.

How to exfiltrate in Low Profile

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve got the third radioactive object, it’s time to get out of there. Run towards the exfil chopper, but don’t be in too much of a hurry. Enemies will be descending on your LZ, too, so stay in cover and pick them off from distance as much as possible. Once your air support comes in, then it’s time to make a run for it. Sprint to the back of the helicopter and climb on board before the timer runs out.