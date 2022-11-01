Where is the desk key in Low Profile in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and what does it unlock?

Low Profile is a co-op Spec Ops mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, in which you, as part of a two-man squad, must drop into a location riddled with Al-Qatala soldiers and secure three radioactive objects, ideally while keeping a low profile (hence the name of the mission). As with all Spec Ops missions, there are bonus rewards to be had if you can find all the intel fragments in the mission, but one of those intel fragments is locked away in a desk drawer.

Where is the desk key in Low Profile?

The desk key is inside the L-shaped building near the middle of the objective C area in the southwest part of the map. Fight (or ideally sneak) your way in on the ground floor, then go up the stairs. Turn right at the top of the stairs, and you’ll see two single doors on the right of the landing, and one double door at the far end of the landing. Open the second of the single doors, and enter the room beyond. The desk key is on the near corner of the desk with two monitors in the far corner of the room. But it doesn’t unlock any of the desks in this room, or even in this building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

What does the desk key unlock in Low Profile?

The desk that’s unlocked by the desk key is not far from the building in which you found the desk key. It’s another L-shaped building, this one on the northern edge of the objective C area. If you enter this building on the ground floor, on the south side, you’ll see a desk to your left at the bottom of the stairs. Use the desk key to unlock the drawer on the right side of the desk, and you’ll be able to get your hands on the intel fragment inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur