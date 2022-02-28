The Mirage Riddle is a mysterious encounter you can find in Elden Ring. The statue’s location to begin this quest is in the northwest area of Atlus Plateau. When you interact with the figure, you’ll be given a note that reads Mirage Riddle, and from there, you’ll have three locations you need to visit to find three phantom seals.s In this guide, we cover how to complete the Mirage Riddle in Elden Ring and all phantom seal locations.

This is the location of the Mirage Riddle statue to begin the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All phantom crest locations

The first phantom crest is to the right of the statue. You can grab this immediately and work on the other two phantom crest locations.

The next closest phantom seal is to the southwest of the large tower called the Mirage Rise, the tower with the seal you need to access. You’ll want to head to the southwest and search for the phantom seal pictured below. Multiple gargoyle phantoms guard it, but you can ignore them. You’ll want to instead rush straight for the crest and activate it. Once you do, the phantoms will disappear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the south side, the third phantom crest is adjacent to the collapsed bridge. You’ll need to scale the cliff and search for a rock with a distinct glow to it. Hit the rock once, and you’ll destroy the illusion, revealing the final crest.