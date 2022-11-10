You can complete multiple quests and tasks in God of War Ragnarok that will take you on side paths while exploring the game. While visiting Vanaheim, Brok’s friend, Lunda, will have a task for you, requiring you to go into the forest to find a mysterious orb for her. Bring it back to her if you find it, and she’ll reward you. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete The Mysterious Orb in God of War Ragnarok.

All The Mysterious Orb tasks in God of War Ragnarok

You can receive this quest after finishing your business in Vanaheim. Speak with Lunda at Freyr’s camp, and make your way down the River Delta and into the Vanaheim forest. You must make your way south, through the River Delta, and beyond Noatun’s Garden and the Cliffside Ruins. However, a large stone wall will block your pathway further south, and you will need to return to the Cliffside Ruins to bypass it.

When you arrive at the Cliffside Ruins, defeat the enemies there and climb to the second level. Make your way to the center of the area, and use Sigil Areas to burn the red plants blocking the gold chain from falling to the ground. Once the gold chain has fallen, climb up it, and when you reach the top, there will be a glyph you can use to lower the stone walls.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, return down the river and take a left when you arrive at the Goddess Falls. Upon doing so, there will be a small area called The Veiled Passage that you can find, leading you to the Mysterious Orb.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Mysterious Orb will be on the ground, and you can now return to Lunda and bring it back to her at any camp where Brok has a shop.