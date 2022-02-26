The final weekend for February has arrived, and with it, the last BitLife challenge for February 2022. The Online Troll Challenge challenge will require you to put some work into your character. In this guide, we cover all tasks and how to complete the Online Troll Challenge in BitLife.

These are all tasks you need to finish for the Online Troll Challenge.

Be on the Hot Cheetos diet

become famous on Social Media

Troll 10+ friends on social media

Troll 3+ celebrities on Social Media

Troll BitLife on Social Media +5

The first task has you going into the Hot Cheetos Diet. You can make this adjustment when your character becomes 18, and it’s under the Mind & Body tab, where you can select your diet, so long as you have enough money for it.

Next, you need to become famous on Social Media. This will take the longest as becoming famous on social media, any social media platform takes a great deal of time. We recommend posting every time, posting various videos to your preferred platform, and making sure you stay on top of this every year. Hopefully, you can get a few viral videos or responses to boost your follower count. Eventually, you’ll become a famous social media star when you reach close to 250,000 to 300,000 followers.

Along the way, you’ll need to troll your friends 10+ times on social media and troll 3+ celebrities. You can do this by going to your social media profile, such as Twitter, selecting the Troll option, and choosing the person you want to troll. You’ll see various choices from friends, celebrities, and even BitLife, whom you can troll by interacting with them on Twitter, Instagram,

After you’ve completed all of these tasks, you’ll receive a random appearance item you can wear on your BitLife avatar.