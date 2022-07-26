Grand Theft Auto Online is constantly filled with content for you to take on. With every update comes a new set of missions and jobs for you to complete to earn some money quickly. In the Criminal Enterprises update, a new batch of missions is available for you to complete with up to three other people. In the job titled ULP – Intelligence, you have to infiltrate FIB areas and retrieve pieces of equipment. Here is how to complete the Operation Paper Trail – Intelligence mission in GTA Online.

How to beat ULP – Intelligence in Grand Theft Auto Online

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you start the mission, you and your team need to go to San Andreas Avenue and enter the house here. Find the computer inside and begin the hacking process. All you need to do is time your button presses when the red letters come across the blue bar.

Go outside and your team will have two separate locations to go to. You can split up at this point or work together. Regardless, you will need to grab two pieces of equipment in both areas.

In the A area is the FIB agency. You can walk in, but be ready for a fight against the guards here. Work your way to the elevator and go up to the offices to look for the hardware. There are more officers here to fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first piece is sitting inside a briefcase in the board room, and the second is in a box in the back office. When you have both items, leave and go to the other area or meet up with your teammates at the finish point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the B area is a warehouse that you can run into if you want, but for an easy time, you will want to disable the power, so no security comes. On the ground level to the right of the door is a panel you can shoot and destroy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the second one, go to the front of the building, climb the ladder, and make your way to the back. The second panel is up here. Shoot it and it will disable all security.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you make your way inside, all lights will be off, and you can walk freely with a flashlight searching for the last two pieces of hardware. The first can be found on a shelf to the right, and the second is right across the room on top of a desk. When you leave this area, there will be a two-star wanted rating on you, so lose the cops.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the cops are gone and you have all four hardware pieces, make it to the drop-off point and the mission will end.