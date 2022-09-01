If you are a Verizon customer playing Pokémon Go, there is exclusive Partner Research available to you. It is only available for a limited time. If you are a Verizon customer, you can claim it now, giving you a handful of rewards you can use throughout your time in the Season of Light and multiple Pokémon encounters. There are only a handful of steps to complete the Timed Research. This guide covers how to complete the Partner Research: Verizon Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

All Partner Research: Version tasks and rewards

It’s important to note that only Verizon customers playing Pokémon Go can receive this Timed Research. To receive your Partner Research: Verizon as a customer, you have to open up your My Verizon application, go to the Verizon Up section, and claim your Pokémon Go Partner Research code. After you’ve done that, make your way to Niantic code redemption website, and you can submit your code after you sign in using the account associated with your Pokémon Go profile.

These are all the tasks and rewards you will receive as you work through Partner Research: Verizon.

Task 1

Make 20 Curveball throws – 1 Lucky Egg

Catch 30 Pokémon – 20 Razz Berries

Send five gifts to friends – 20 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 500 XP, one incense, and a Pawniard encounter

Task 2

Use 20 berries to help catch Pokémon – 1,000 Stardust

Catch 12 different species of Pokémon – Three revives

Send five gifts to friends – 10 Max Potions

Rewards: 500 XP, a Poffin, and a Clamperl encounter

Task 3

Power up Pokémon five times – 20 Great Balls

Defeat five Team Rocket members – 20 Ultra Balls

Earn two candy walking with your buddy – Two Golden Razz Berries

Rewards: 500 XP, an Egg Incubator, and an Espurr encounter

Task 4

Claim Reward – Five max revives

Claim Reward – 10,000 Stardust

Claim Reward – 10,000 XP

Rewards: A Gengar encounter