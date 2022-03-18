How to complete the Remnants World Event in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Remnants is one of the few World Events in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. It’s a short quest that shows you the impact of the Muspel invasion in Svartalfheim on a mortal level, bringing it down somewhat from Havi’s lofty position as an undying god. This guide explains where to find and how to finish this World Event so you can get a taste of this reality.

Where is the Remnants World Event?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll encounter this world event at the bottom of the Synchronization Point in Eitri. This is the region at the center of the map, which you’ll visit as part of the main questline before too long. However, it’s worth completing when you’re in the area because there aren’t many reasons to return later.

How to complete the Remnants World Event

Screenshot by Gamepur

You begin this World Event by speaking to the Dwarf walking around the ashes of the region, calling for his son. After following him for a short while, it becomes clear that he’s looking for a toy to give his son but can’t remember where it is. Eventually, you’ll end up in the Dwarf’s house, where he believes Muspels are attacking at that very moment.

The only complicated part of this quest is finding the toy. It’s in the right-hand corner of the house as you enter. After that, you’ll need to speak to the Dwarf and can decide whether to try to tell him that his family is dead or allow him to continue believing they’re returning home soon. Whatever you do, the quest will be completed. However, this is your chance to see the caring side of Havi, one that’s rare in this expansion.