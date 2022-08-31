How to complete the Return to Bloodstone Fen Achievement in Guild Wars 2

The Bloodstone Fen in Guild Wars 2 is a small map by the standard of most other maps. It doesn’t span a large area, but it is jam-packed with events, enemies, collections, and storylines. Featured as a part of Living World Season 3, players were introduced to the map theatrically, and since then, it has been the main location for players to farm Bloodstone. Bloodstone Fen is also one of the maps players need to return to in order to obtain the Legendary Amulet, the Prismatic Champions Regalia, which involves the completion of four tiers of achievements. In this guide, we’ll detail the events and activities you’ll have to complete in order to finish the Return to Bloodstone Fen Achievement in Guild Wars 2.

Which Story Episodes you’ll need to complete in Return to Bloodstone Fen in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Complete the Story Mission: Eir’s Memorial in Hoelbrak in Living World Season 3 Episode 1

Complete the Story Mission: Research in Rata Novus in Living Word Season 3 Episode 1

Complete the Story Mission: A Shadow’s Deeds in Living World Season 3 Episode 1

Complete the Story Mission: Return to Confessor’s Stronghold in Living World Season 3 Episode 1

Completing the Bloodstone Fen Map Achievements for Return to Bloodstone Fen

Bloodstone Fen in Guild Wars 2 remains a favorite location for players to find resources, complete achievements, and generally, get kicked around by vicious beasts. Unfortunately, the Return to Bloodstone Fen achievement takes place throughout Living World Season 3, which means that if you don’t have the episodes unlocked, you’ll have to buy them. You can purchase missing episodes from the Black Lion Trading Post for Gems, which can be gained by converting Gold, paying real money, or unlocking AP chests.

Return to Bloodstone Fen: Crop Harvester

You’ll need to harvest plants a total of 15 times. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the Mini-Map. Look for the green leafy-looking icons to find nodes.

Return to Bloodstone Fen: Woodland Management

You will have to harvest wood a total of 30 times. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the Mini-Map. But, first, you’ll need to look for the three stacked logs on the Mini-Map.

Return to Bloodstone: Fen Map Ore Miner

Mine ore a total of 30 times in Bloodstone fen. Plenty of Bloodstone Crystals will count to this total, and they are also needed for crafting Ascended and Legendary items, so it’s a great idea to farm them regularly.

Local Response: Bloodstone Fen

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll have to complete a total of 15 events in Bloodstone Fen. There is almost always a Commander or Mentor with their tags on the map. If not, you can solo-roam, but be aware that the enemies here are powerful, with many Champions and Legendary tier foes.

Return to Bloodstone: Hablion’s Revenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll have to defeat the Champion Ghostly Justicar Hablion, which you can find in the Colosseum of the Faithful. They’ll spawn once the Exorcise the Angered Spirits Haunting Zealot’s Overlook event has been completed. This event should reactivate once every 30 minutes if you fail it.

Return to Bloodstone: Unbound Guardian’s Revenge

You will have to defeat the Unbound Guardian during the final phase of the Bloodstone Maw Meta. This Meta involves facing down a series of enemies at the center of the map, dropping down the large chasm until taking on the final boss at the bottom. Again, there will almost always be a Commander leading the battle.

Return to Bloodstone: Second Dive

Screenshot by Gamepur

You must use the Diving Goggles to launch yourself from the highest floating island. To find these, you should head to the Zealot’s Overlook Waypoint and use Ley-Line Gliding to reach the top of the line. Then use the updraft to your right. Alternatively, you can use a Skyscale if you have that unlocked. Interact with the Goggles there and jump down. There is no water, but you will land in a portal.