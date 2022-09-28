How to complete the Return to Draconis Mons Achievement in Guild Wars 2

Draconis Mons is a map in Guild Wars 2 that features lush greenery, a small inland ocean, and way too much lava. This map, which is part of the Living World Season 3 maps, is located in the Ring of Fire part of the world map. It’s home to not only Destroyers but also things you will have come to despise during your playthroughs of the first Guild Wars 2 expansion, Heart of Thorns. It also has several destroyer enemies, meaning that you’ve got to deal with Pocket Raptors and being set on fire. Draconis Mons also hosts some of the achievements needed to complete the Legendary Collection for the Legendary Trinket, Prismatic Champion’s Regalia. This guide will list what you need to complete the Return to Draconis Mons in Guild Wars 2.

Which Story Missions you’ll need to complete Return to Draconis Mons in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Completing all the necessary achievements will grant your account 25 Achievement Points, or AP. You must ensure that you’re accessing these achievements with Living World Season 3 with Episode 5 unlocked. This can be completed as a replay or on your first playthrough of the following episodes:

Return to Taimi’s Pet Project: Complete the story mission, Taimi’s Pet Project in Living World Season 3 Episode 5.

Complete the story mission, Taimi’s Pet Project in Living World Season 3 Episode 5. Return to Heart of the Volcano: Complete the story mission Heart of the Volcano in Living World Season 3 Episode 5.

Completing the Draconis Mons Achievements for Return to Draconis Mons

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to Draconis Mons: Crop Harvester

You will only be able to complete the achievement on the Draconis Mons map. This achievement requires you to harvest plants 15 times in Draconis Mons.

Return to Draconis Mons: Woodland Management

You will only be able to complete the achievement on the Draconis Mons map. This achievement requires you to log wood 30 times in Draconis Mons.

Return to Draconis Mons: Ore Miner

You will only be able to complete the achievement on the Draconis Mons map. This achievement requires you to mine ore 30 times in Draconis Mons.

Return to Draconis Mons: Local Response

You need to complete 15 events in Draconis Mons. This map generally has many events running around the map at any given time, and there are often Commanders leading the event trains. So you’ll need to follow one to find the events happening.

Return to Draconis Mons: Revenge of the Destroyer Twins

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is one of the map events on the game’s water level. Be aware that the water is going to do damage to you if you touch it. This can be avoided by Gliding over the water, using a Skimmer Mount, or your Skiff. In addition, you’ll have to complete the Meta events “Cull the Destroyers” as well as “Defeat the Destroyer Lieutenant.” As this is a Meta event, you will be unable to complete this alone, so make sure you find a map with a Commander.

Return to Draconis Mons: Second Dive, Hot Splashes

This achievement is completed by using the Diving Goggles and jumping into the dangerous and health-damaging water below. To find the Diving Goggles, you need to start from the Heathen’s Hold Waypoint and take the Thermal Tube just in front of it. Then, follow the path to the right, past the Thermal Tube that is there, and you’ll see the goggles on the slope heading up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, you need to land on a water bucket above the Boiling Sea, and there will be a shelf of rock, so press “W” and aim for the small gap between the shelf of rock and the red crystal you see while you’re falling or you’ll go splat.

Reconquering the Searing Ascent

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the Jumping Puzzle of Draconis Mons. The entrance is at Searing Ascent, which is located near the same place as the Diving Goggles. You’ll need to get through three checkpoints to complete the Jumping Puzzle. The jumping puzzle requires the Oakheart’s Reach Mastery.