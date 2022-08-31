How to complete the Return to Silverwastes 2 Achievement in Guild Wars 2

The Silverwastes in Guild Wars 2 was one of the first maps that introduced players to the Elder Dragon, Mordemoth. This arid landscape is lined with massive vines, hordes of Modrem, and plenty of things to see. Players who wish to complete the collections and achievements for the Prismatic Champion’s Regalia, a Legendary Trinket in Guild Wars 2, will need to head to this map. While not as popular as it once was, the Silverwastes are still an excellent place for farming loot, experience, and events. This guide will detail exactly what you’ll need to do on this map in order to complete the Return to Silverwastes 2 achievement in Guild Wars 2.

How to complete the Story Missions for Return to Silverwastes 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Living World Season 2 can be purchased for completion for Gems. Players can exchange in-game Gold for Gems through the Black Lion Trading Post, or they can use real money if they don’t have enough Gold. The exchange rate for Gold to Gems is based on the current market rate of the game.

Complete the Story Mission: Meeting the Asura in Living World Season 2, episode 7.

Complete the Story Mission: No Refuge in Living World Season 2 Episode 7

Complete the Story Mission: Arcana Obscura in Living World Season 2 Episode 8

Complete the Story Mission: Return to Pact Assaulted in Living World Season 2 Episode 8

Complete the Story Mission: The Mystery Cave in Living World Season 2 Episode 8

Completing the Silverwastes Map Achievements for Return to Silverwastes 2

Once you have completed the Story quests, you will need to complete and obtain certain items across the map. Silverwastes is a medium-sized map, but there are many layers to it. There are also a lot of different events that happen in rapid succession. Having a Mount to get around is best, but you can use Waypoints as needed.

Return to Silverwastes 2: Local Response

Complete a total of 10 events in Silverwastes. You can find an event train or solo roam to complete these events. There are almost always Commanders leading a group, which you can always follow around even if you aren’t in their Squad or Party. The Silverwastess is a map teeming with events, so completing this shouldn’t be difficult.

Return to Silverwastes 2: Treasure Hunter

Screenshot by Gamepur

Find and open ten buried Bandit Chests spread out across the Silverwastes. These chests can only be uncovered with a Silverwastes Shovel and then opened with a Bandit Skeleton Key.

Return to Silverwastes 2: Revenge of the Vinewrath

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will have to complete the Meta event on the map. This event is called Vinewrath, and you’ll need to follow the Commanders if you’ve never done this event before. The first phase involves defending siege machines in lanes as Modrem attempt to stop you. If you see your lane has a lot of players, try to rotate to a lower populated lane. Then you’ll need to fight the Vinewrath once the siege succeeds.

Return to Silverwastes 2: Reconquer the Retrospective Runaround

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is one of the most annoying Jumping Puzzles in the game. Start from Camp Resolve and head out the northern gate. Turn right and then right again. There will be a gate that you may need to complete an event to unlock. The jumping puzzle will be accessible from there. You will have to complete several checkpoints before you can finish this Jumping Puzzle.