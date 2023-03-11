The Scission is the second encounter you need to conquer in Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares raid. This one is similar to the first one in this raid, but there are a handful of twists that you’ll need to incorporate to successfully make it through to the next area. It might take trial and error, but there are a handful of ways to make this easier and proceed forward. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Scission encounter in the Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2.

All steps to finish the Scission encounter in Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares raid

There will be two sections for this raid. Darkness orbs are on the left side and light orbs on the right. You want to make sure you have three players on each side of this raid and standing in their respective barriers. When you’re ready, fire once at the orb, and each player standing in the barrier will receive a buff. For example, the darkness side receives Flux of Darkness.

Similar to the first encounter, the orbs will point to where you need to go to shoot at an orb and activate another plate. The plate will be on the opposite side of your side. If you start with a darkness orb on the left side, you need to use a lift to go to the right, and if you’re starting on the light orb, go to the right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Only one player needs to go to the other side to activate that orb. Make sure only one goes over. The other two on the original side will be clearing enemies and waiting to activate the next orb. They need to wait until the person who jumped across the gap has called out that its active before doing it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The person who jumped across the gap will now need to return to the original side, wait inside the dark and light bubble, and then repeat the process. There should be a different orb to activate on the other side at a unique location. The barrier surrounding the dark and light orb will move as both teams move progress further down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When both sides have been completed, they will be invaded by multiple enemies. These enemies cannot be damaged by conventional means. Everyone will need their respective dark or light buff to damage them, which means standing inside the orb with the barrier and defeating them. Once these enemies have been defeated, the final lift will take players to the next level, where they need to repeat the process, going through these mechanics again. There are three levels of this in total.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This encounter might take you a bit of effort, mainly to figure out the communication aspect of making sure you’re hitting the orbs on both sides.