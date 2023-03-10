How to complete the Cataclysm encounter in Root of Nightmare raid in Destiny 2

The first encounter in the Root of Nightmare raid in Destiny 2 is called Cataclysm. You and your team must work together to figure out how to bypass this first phase, which will have multiple assignments for everyone on your team. There are several steps you’ll need to complete at the same time, and it will take a process of trial and error to figure it out for your fireteam. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Cataclysm encounter in the Root of Nightmare raid in Destiny 2.

All Cataclysm steps in Root of Nightmare raid in Destiny 2

When you start the encounter, there will be a raid banner for your team to place down and you’ll be standing in front of a plate with a white orb in the middle. Have everyone stand in the orb, and prepare to start the encounter. You can begin by shooting the orb or stepping out and going too far into the arena. How it works is there is a countdown you’ll need to follow where the team wipes if it reaches zero. You can increase this timer by 30 seconds by defeating two Psions that appear in the arena, and then defeating the Tormentor that spawns.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It works by destroying the orb at the center of the plate. When you shoot it, it procs a buff on another plate. A beam of light will point towards it. When someone with the buff makes their way to the plate, stand on it, shoot the orb at the center. When this pops, another player on the original plate gets the buff and spawns the next orb at another plate. The other player will then need to return this plate, so long as it has the bubble. If it does not, go to the other plate that has the bubble. This does move around.

You’ll need to do this back and forth in multiple areas of the dungeon, with four players taking on adds and focusing on Tormentors, while two other players are working on the plates. The two players on plates need to bounce around, so they do not need to remain on the plate, but they need to be around the barrier as it will change plates, which applies the buff.