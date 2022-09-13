Tower of Fantasy has so many long and grinding quests that it gets tiring, but there are some quick and fun ones. Shining Stones is one of those quests. In the quest, you will need to find out why the smart servant is crying and help her. It’s a pretty straightforward quest that rewards you with an achievement. Here is how to complete the Shining Stones side quest in Tower of Fantasy.

Shining Stones side quest walkthrough

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find this quest, you need to go to Astra and head northeast from the Astra Shelter; once you are near the quest, the map will mark the quest. It’s an early game quest that you can complete after you finish some of the early main quests.

Related: How to complete the Flower Story side quest in Tower of Fantasy

Once you find the quest marker, talk to Tania, who is crying and screaming about how useless she is. Tania will tell you that her master gave her a Shrooman sample, and she lost it. Now you will need to find and defeat the Shrooman to help Tania stop crying.

To find the Shrooman, head straight from where Tania is standing and climb down the hill. Once you are down, keep going straight until you see a river. You will reach your objective area by going to the shores of that river. At the objective, the game will not mark the Shrooman for you, so look for a mushroom-like walking tree, who is Shrooman.

Once you find the Shrooman, start attacking him and defeat him. Make sure to use fire weapons as he is weak against them. Remember that he is tanky, so it might take a while to defeat him. Once you are done with that, return to Tania to take the gratitude, and it will complete the quest. When you complete it, you will unlock the achievement titled Shining Stones.