How to complete the Solitary Sea Beast quest in Genshin Impact

There are many challenging quests in Gensin Impact, but their rewards are well worth the grind. One such quest you will come across is Solitary Sea Beast. In the quest, you need to help a girl save her friend, and during the quest you will also need to solve a difficult puzzle. Here is how to find and complete the Solitary Sea Beast quest in Genshin Impact.

Solitary Sea Beast quest location

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find this quest on the south of Moun Shrine near the Archon Statue of Watatsumi Island. You will see the quest icon on your map when you are near the area. Head towards the icon, and you will see Kumi, who gives this quest. Talk to her, and it will begin your quest.

Solitary Sea Beast quest walkthrough

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you begin the quest, your first objective is to give Kumi three sakura blooms. After that, you will need to head toward the other side of the island to save Anisa. When you reach there, fight the two waves of enemies. Once you do that, Anisa will ask you to help her solve a puzzle to get the treasure.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The trick here is not directly trying to solve the puzzle and instead unlocking the statue. To unlock that, head towards the electrocuted house. Look for three elemental pillars and then use thunder attacks on two of them and water on one. Remember that one pillar is inside the electric dome, but you can shoot electric arrows or attacks it to activate it without any need to get inside the dome.

How to solve the Solitary Sea quest puzzle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you need to solve the puzzle. To solve the puzzle, you need to light all the tiles without stepping out (or again) on any of them. Once you reach the dead end after starting, interact with the statue, and it will give you a tile to move ahead.

Screenshots by Gamepur

After that, you will need to interact with the statue again to move ahead. Now must carefully move along the tiles to touch all of them and reach the end to solve the puzzle. Once you solve the puzzle, talk to Anisa and return to Kumi. After a long and boring conversation, it will complete the quest.