Forza Horizon 5 features a Horizon Festival playlist that updates weekly with new challenges to seek out and complete. Treasure Hunts can appear on any given week. The only hint on how to find them is a Treasure Clue, and they can be challenging to figure out. This guide will break down how to complete the Speed Machines Treasure Hunt in Forza Horizon 5.

Related: Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 Spring players – How to solve #Streetbeast Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

How to complete the Speed Machines Treasure Hunt

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Speed Machines Treasure hunt can be found in the Horizon Festival playlist. This Treasure Hunt, in particular, requires a specific car to use to begin this festival challenge. The car model you need to use is the Volkswagen Golf GTI 1983. If you don’t own this car, it can be purchased for 20,000 credits at the Autoshow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you own the car, the next step will be to perform some upgrades. This Treasure Hunt will require you to earn three stars on any speed zone challenge the open world contains. This car isn’t fast out of the gate, so head to the tune browser in the garage section to perform some accessible community-sourced upgrades. Once you are browsing custom tune-up jobs, find one that gives the car an S1 or S2 rating, and apply it to the vehicle.

If you prefer to upgrade the car yourself, acceleration and top speed are the two essential stats to focus your upgrades on.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After a finely tuned ride, open the world map and find a speed zone with a relatively low three-star requirement. The El Gancho speed zone is a good one to try out, as you only need an average high speed of 75 miles per hour to earn all three stars.

The El Gancho speed zone is located in the southeast corner of the map, as shown in the picture below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon completing this speed zone and earning a three-star rating, a brief in-game message will appear and reveal the hidden treasure. This chest will not appear until you’ve finished this challenge. Once the in-game message is over, head to the massive bridge near the treasure chest location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach this region, pay special attention to the sizeable dotted road on the map. This represents a large bridge that stretches over a vast jungle underneath. Head off-road and follow the bridge west while driving underneath it. After a short drive following the bridge, you will reach a clearing and a dead end. The Treasure Hunt chest will be waiting for you. Drive into and smash the chest, and the challenge will be completed.

For completing the Speed Machines Treasure Hunt, you will earn 100 Forzathon points, which can be spent on new cars and prizes offered in the Forzathon shop.