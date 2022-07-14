Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 Spring players – How to solve #Streetbeast Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

It’s the final week of Series 9 in Forza Horizon 5, as Mexico rolls into the Spring season. Soon, you’ll be jumping into the Hot Wheels Expansion, but for now, you have plenty of rewards to earn. Let’s take a look at everything that’s available to do during the Spring season in Series 9.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 Spring playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 1987 Buick Regal GNX

Earn 2 stars at any Speed Trap with the Buick Regal GNX

Win any Road Race with the Buick Regal GNX

Win any Street Race with the Buick Regal GNX

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Earn a Hard Charger skill

Win a Dirt Race in the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

Spend 25,000 credits on vehicle upgrades

Earn 3 Clean Racing skills in the 1969 Volkswagen Class 5/1500 Baja Bug

Earn 5 stars at Speed Zones in the 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E

Win a Street Race in any Roads and Customs vehicle

Jump a distance of 3,000 ft (914.4 m) in any vehicle

A new challenge will unlock every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete The Trial “Main Street” – Requires C 501-600 Retro Muscle car (rewards are Chevrolet Camaro ’69 and 10 pts)

– Requires C 501-600 Retro Muscle car (rewards are Chevrolet Camaro ’69 and 10 pts) Complete Event Lab – Requires S1 class Anything Goes car (rewards are Ford Mustang S5 and 3 pts)

– Requires S1 class Anything Goes car (rewards are Ford Mustang S5 and 3 pts) Complete Playground Games – Requires D class #1107 VW Bug (rewards are Ford GT70 -70 and 3 pts)

– Requires D class #1107 VW Bug (rewards are Ford GT70 -70 and 3 pts) Complete Danger Sign “Base Jump – Require B Class Rare Classics car (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts)

– Require B Class Rare Classics car (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts) Complete Speed Trap “Callejon” – Requires S2 Class Extreme Track Toy (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts)

– Requires S2 Class Extreme Track Toy (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts) Complete Speed Zone “Rio Fuerte” – Requires A Class Modern Supercars (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts)

– Requires A Class Modern Supercars (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts) Complete two Seasonal Championships (rewards are Ferrari 365 GTB4, Porsche 911 GT3 ’04, and 10 pts in total)

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt “Speed Machines” – “German sport hares are lightning fast, splitting any zone in three” (rewards are 100 Forza Points and 3 pts)

– “German sport hares are lightning fast, splitting any zone in three” (rewards are 100 Forza Points and 3 pts) Photo Challenge – Photograph any Modern Muscle car at the Horizon Street Scene Outpost (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts)

– Photograph any Modern Muscle car at the Horizon Street Scene Outpost (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts) Horizon Open – Earn 10 Speed Skills in any Horizon Open Event (rewards are Ford Raptor ’17 and 2 pts)

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Chihuahua Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 1 pt.)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 1 pt.) Forza EV (Horizon Mexico Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 1 pt.)

20 points are needed to unlock the Hot Wheels Metro, while 40 points will give you the Peel Trident.

This set of challenges will expire on July 21.