How to complete the Swoop Around The Statue challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You can reach great heights in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and the Swoop Around the Statue challenge tests your fear of heights. Here’s how to complete this mission in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

For this challenge to work, you’ll need a scavenger in your team like Rey (Episode VII) or Wicket. They’ll have access to all manner of tools at their disposal, including a jetpack, which we’ll use later on. You can switch to one of them quickly in the character menu.

To face this challenge, go to Maz’s Castle in Takodana. Once you arrive at the front entrance with all manner of flags displayed, head to the right side. There’s a crumbled wall with orange handholds you can grab. Press the A button (cross button on PlayStation) to jump. Work your way up to get to the higher platform. You’ll need to be able to double jump to succeed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, turn left and you’ll see some vertical poles that can be swung on, despite their flag ends. To proceed, you’ll need a scavenger, jedi, or sith to swing on the poles. Get to the top and climb a grey ladder to get to the next level.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that, immediately turn left once more to find more poles you can swing on. Follow the same movements as before and you’re in the final part. Once you’ve climbed the ladder at the end, walk to the other side of the wall in front of you. Climb the ladder that’s located in this area, and then switch to your scavenger character. Hold the B button and select your Jetpack. Once you have it equipped, launch them off the ramp and hold the A button to glide. You’ll find the kaiba cube hovering above the statue.