How to complete the THV Genomics Center in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

The THV Genomics Center is in the southeast of the Horseshoe district. It’s a large building that’s mostly covered in green containment plastic. It’s best to attempt this at night, starting at dawn, and getting all four Inhibitors in one run. You can complete it over more than one night, but all of the enemies and doors reset during the day.

To get inside, get to the roof via the building on the west side, then enter the containment tent through the doors on its north side. Go down the ladder, then down the stairs and open the containment door with your GRE Key.

First Inhibitor – 3rd Floor

Follow the pipe through the abandoned lab, taking care not to disturb the Infected. You can take them down if you like, but that’ll take more time. There’s some good loot in the Chemical Area, but unless you have the means to restore your immunity immediately, it’s probably not worth wasting time with it if you want to complete this activity in one night. Follow the pipe through the square hatchway, then pick your way through the containment door on the left. The first Inhibitor Container is inside. Go through the north of the first Inhibitor Container and force open the elevator on the left. Go through and drop down the open hatch.

Second Inhibitor – 2nd Floor

Exit the elevator and force open the containment door. Follow the pipe around to the far side of the lab. One of the Infected here is awake, so try to take him down quietly. If either of you makes too much noise, all the Infected on this floor will wake up and you’ll have to kill them before you can pick the lock on the next containment door, which is on the south side of the room. The second Inhibitor Container is inside. South of the Inhibitor Container is another Chemical Area with good loot, if you want to risk it. Otherwise, the way out is to the west, where you need to go through a couple of doorways then down some stairs to reach the 1st floor.

Third and Fourth Inhibitors – 1st Floor

The containment door on the 1st floor landing needs to be unlocked with the GRE Key, and then forced open. There’s a Howler among the infected in the next room, so crouch and try to stay quiet unless you want to waste a lot of time fighting. Jump from the landing to the light fitting, then to the top of the cylindrical machine. Your best chance of taking out the Howler before it wakes up its friends is from up here. If it does howl, then you’ll just have to hack all the Infect here to pieces before accessing the containment room. The pickable door is through the large open doorway in the north wall. The final Inhibitor Container, which contains two Inhibitors, is inside.