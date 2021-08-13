How to complete the Transport main objective in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak

Main objectives in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies’ Outbreak mode are obviously pivotal to your success in advancing rounds. The typical experience involves killing zombies while they get more challenging to take down. The main objectives instruct you to complete a task so you can teleport to another map where the challenge gets tougher. As time goes on, Treyarch continues to add more objectives and maps to Outbreak, so players don’t get bored doing the same thing continuously. Here is how to complete the Transport main objective in Outbreak in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

How to start the Transport objective

To begin the Transport objective in Outbreak, you will need to go to the star icon on your screen like any other main objective in the mode. You will find a big truck with a mounted gun and two harvester canisters on the back when you arrive. As soon as someone on your team jumps into the truck, the objective will begin. Make sure to allow your teammates to jump into the back of the mounted gun slot to bring them with you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When Teleport begins, you will immediately have a minute timer to get your truck to a location marked as Harvest. When you arrive, your vehicle will lose power and cannot be driven. During this time, you need to protect the truck from incoming zombies while your canisters are filled. You will not have a progress bar showing your completion; instead, an AI will let you know how close you are to being done.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as the energy is sucked up, you have another minute to get to the next area, where you will have to do the same thing to fill your second canister.

After the second canister is filled, you have two and half minutes to get to the rocket launch point indicated on your hub as Launch. For the quickest completion, park the truck close to the point. Someone in the team will need to interact with the canisters, putting it on their back. Just like the other moments where you do this, your Field Upgrade will be swapped out for one that will put out a blast to knock zombies away from you. Deliver both canisters to the missiles, and the objective will end, allowing you to go to the teleporter and begin the next round or exfil.