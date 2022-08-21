The weekend has arrived, and with it, the next BitLife challenge. This weekend is the Ultimate Bully Challenge, and it’s about causing other people problems. You will have a limited time to complete the various tasks in this challenge to earn a unique cosmetic reward for your BitLife profile. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Ultimate Bully Challenge in BitLife.

All Ultimate Bully Challenge tasks

There are four tasks you need to do for the Ultimate Bully Challenge.

Mess with 10+ classmates

Engage in Mischief 10+ times

Prank 5+ different co-workers

Murder someone via Atomic Wedge

The first task is all about messing with students. You can do this while your character is in middle school or high school, meaning they need to do this earlier in their life. While in school, visit the School tab on the left side, and select any student profiles. You need to select at least 10 different ones and choose to mess with them directly.

Next, you need to engage in Mischief. This activity is on the Crimes tab, which you can do at any time, so long as you’re roughly 10 years or older. Click on this activity, and your character will engage in a random type of Mischief. You can choose your accomplice’s alongside you when doing this activity.

The next step is about pranking co-workers. Your character will need to do this while they have a job. Similar to pranking classmates, go to the Occupation page, choose any co-workers, and select to prank them. You can do this with five unique characters.

Finally, your character will need to murder someone with an Atomic Wedge. They can do this from the Crimes tab, under the Murder option. The way you murder this individual will need to be with the Atomic Wedge, a random action you can do, and you may not always see it. If you don’t, refresh the year and try again.

Upon completing all these tasks, the Ultimate Bully challenge has been completed. You will receive a random appearance item for your BitLife profile.