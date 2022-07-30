How to complete the Visions of Thunderhead Peaks collection in Guild Wars 2

Obtaining the Vision Legendary Trinket in Guild Wars 2 is a long and arduous journey. Players must complete several steps before obtaining the Trinket, and all these involve spending time exploring the Living World Season 4 maps. These maps each have their own distinct scenery and challenges, as well as some interesting locations and Metas. This guide will show you where to go and what items you’ll need to complete the Visions of Thunderhead Peaks collection in Guild Wars 2.

Items needed to complete the Visions of Thunderhead Peaks in Guild Wars 2

All of the items that you’ll need can only be found on the Thunderhead Peaks map itself. In some cases, you’ll need to obtain specific prerequisite items to craft the final item needed. To complete this collection you will first need to have unlocked the Trance Stone. You must have also completed Riding Skyscales achievements first if you’re looking to finish this one. Your Skyscale must also have the Rift Mastery unlocked, which can be unlocked by earning experience on Path of Fire maps as well as spending Mastery Insight Points. The items that you’ll need are as follows:

Item Location Heavy Corsair Leggings You must complete the All or Nothing Mastery or the Thunderhead Peaks Reward Track to obtain this skin. Vision of Dragons: Aurene This Vision is located right above the forge which is located in The Forge Area. Vision of Allies: Caithe Read the Torn Page that’s located just below or to the south of History’s End Waypoint on the map. Vision of Enemies: Wrathbringer Defeat the Wrathbringer located in Thunderhead Keep. You must have the Memory Essence Encapsulator in your inventory when you do this. Vision of Landscapes: Thunderhead Peaks The Skyscale is required. Access the rift at the Weeping Sisters. This is inside a cave. Vision of Equipment: Dragonsblood Weapons Craft six Dragonsblood weapons. After crafting these, you’ll need to purchase Vision of Equipment: Dragonsblood Weapons from Forge Master Hilina once you’ve completed the six weapons. Vision of Action: Thunderhead Peaks You will have to complete the level 80 Dynamic event named Defend the Zephyrites from the Branded which happens in Symphony’s Haven.

Once you’ve obtained the necessary items, you can move on to the next map. Each of the Living World Season 4 maps has items and quests you must complete before you can finish the first part of the Vision Legendary Trinket.