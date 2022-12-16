The Vivillon Collector badge in Pokémon Go is all about receiving postcards from various players around the world and adding them to your Postcard Book Collection. Every postcard you add to your collection brings you one step closer to your Vivillon Collector badge, and increases the chance of finding a Scatterbug from that region in your local area. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Vivillon Collector badge in Pokémon Go.

How to get the Vivillon Collector badge in Pokémon Go

The way you get the Vivillon Collector badge involves acquiring postcards. You receive a postcard every time you receive a gift from another player. Before you open a gift, the postcard appears, and you can choose to add it to your Postcard Book. Every series of postcards you collect brings you closer to a Scatterbug encounter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you collect enough postcards, a Scatterbug encounter appears in your Vivillon Badge progress, showing you what region it will come from and indicating what pattern the Vivillon has when it evolves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you catch your Scatterbug and complete the encounter, it completes that part of the badge, but you can encounter more by adding more posts cards to your Postcard Book. The requirement does go up, but each completed encounter adds another badge to your collection, giving you the opportunity to add more Scatterbugs and Vivillon to your growing collection.

You will need to exchange postcards with multiple players to find each one. You can review the Vivillon habitat map in the Vivillon Badge to check which region’s postcards you need to finalize your collection.