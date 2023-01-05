How to complete the Voice of Poseidon challenge during Battle for Olympus in Overwatch 2

Since Ramattra’s release in Overwatch 2, arguably the most stand out part of his game style is his Ultimate. When used in the right circumstances, it can last a very long time and completely wipe out the enemy team. In the Battle for Olympus event, like other abilities for heroes featured in the Deathmatch mode, Ramattra’s Ultimate has been changed. To complete the Voice of Poseidon event challenge, you will need to learn how it works. Here is how to use Ramattra’s Ultimate to get 25 final blows in Battle for Olympus in Overwatch 2.

Related: All Battle for Olympus hero ultimate abilities and stats in Overwatch 2

How to do the Voice of Poseidon challenge in Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus

The idea behind completing the Voice of Poseidon challenge during Battle for Olympus in Overwatch 2 is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is get 25 final blows on enemies with your Ultimate over the course of the event. Players who have already unlocked Ramattra in normal play should be pretty familiar with how his Ultimate works, as it has not received many big changes compared to other heroes in Battle for Olympus.

When Ramattra goes to use his Ultimate, he instantly takes on his Nemesis Form, and a big area of effect around him will sap away health from nearby enemies. Unlike the normal Ultimate with a three-second timer that doesn’t go down as long as an enemy is in range, this version will only last 20 seconds. Also, your punches will throw out slightly extended water bursts, and your Ravenous Vortex ability will suck enemies in and launch them in the air during this time. Outside of the Ultimate, Ravenous Vortex still slows enemies and pulls them down. If you are taking a lot of damage, you can block and significantly reduce incoming damage from the front while still hurting them with your area of effect.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With this version of his Ultimate, Ramattra must first go after low-health enemies when it is active to be successful. Usually, we would say use anyone with high health around you to keep it going like a battery. With the 20-second timer, your kill potential is hurt pretty badly since many people will be playing Roadhog, Reinhardt, and Junker Queen, who are significantly tanky in this mode. If you can focus on a Lucio, Pharah, or Widowmaker, that will be much easier, but that won’t happen in every match. Another good tip is to know where extra health is. If you can grab it before enemies while in your Ultimate, you will give yourself a significant advantage.

Also, the important wording used in the challenge description is “final blow,” not just eliminations. The damage from your Ultimate has to be the final tipping point to the enemy dying for it to count towards the challenge. This means if an enemy is at low health and someone comes and steals the kill, it will not count toward your progression.