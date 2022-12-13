The Warmhearted challenge is one of the several you can complete during the Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland event. You have a limited time to go work these several tasks to unlock more Battle Pass points, making it easier to level up throughout this season. The Warmhearted challenge has to do with the Freezethaw Elimination game mode. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Warmhearted challenge in Overwatch 2.

How to do the Warmhearted Challenge in Overwatch 2

While playing the Freezethaw Elimination game mode in Overwatch 2, you will need to thaw out your friends. The Freezethaw Elimation game is available under the Arcade Category in the Winter Brawls section. It’s a four-versus-four game mode where you’re going anytime a player is defeated by another, they are frozen, and it will be your job to get them out of the ice and unfreeze them.

You can unfreeze your allies by using your melee attack on them. You need to approach your ally and click the F key on your keyboard. However, this will take several seconds for this to happen. While the timer is going, the enemies can attack to interrupt you or your allies while they try getting them out of the ice. Because of how long the process is going to take, completing this challenge will take you several matches to complete.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You might be able to hide behind the ice block to protect yourself. However, you will be vulnerable while you attempt to unthaw your allies. We recommend using the environment to your advantage, but because there is a distinct animation with the process, most of your enemies will see you doing it.