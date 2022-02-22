As you progress through The Witch Queen expansion story in Destiny 2, you’ll encounter Fynch, a Hive Ghost that wants to work with you to help bring down Savathûn. The Guardians and Fynch need to learn how to trust each other, and doing so will take time and progress. You’ll eventually unlock a quest called Trust Goes Both Ways, and you’ll need to complete it if you want to gain Fynch’s trust and progress through the game. In this guide, we cover how to complete Trust Goes Both Ways in Destiny 2.

How to complete Trust Goes Both Ways

Step 1

The first thing you can do to gain Fynch’s trust is to loot region chests on Savathûn’s Throne World. Unfortunately, these ones are hidden. You’ll have to go out of your way to find them. These are some notable locations you can find the Region Chests on the Throne World, and they will be outlined by the small markings on your map. Visit three of these locations to progress.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 2

After finding three region chests, your next step is to participate in a Public Event and to defeat 100 Scorn. You can do that by exploring any of the regions on the Throne World and waiting for one of the several Public Events to spawn on your server in the Miasma region.

Defeat 100 Scorn

Complete a Public Event on the Throne World’s Miasma region

Step 3

After completing the Public Event and eliminating Scorn in the Miasma region, the next step is for you to complete two patrols and loot four faction chests in the Miasma region. You won’t have to go far, so you’ll want to make sure you stay in the same area. You can grab any of the patrols you find this area, but the faction chests will be a bit more difficult. These are chests that you can find by defeating small squads of Scorn in the area, and they will have a chest nearby. You’ll want to make sure it’s a chest that matches a specific design, though.

Four Scorn Faction Chests

Two Patrols in Miasma Region

Screenshot by Gamepur

We are currently updating this guide.