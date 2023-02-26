The world of Genshin Impact is immense, and it’s filled with various secrets and tricky puzzles that players need to unravel. Occasionally, players will encounter the complicated Vase Puzzle, which might be challenging for many, especially if they are unaware of its working. Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining how to complete Vase Puzzles in Genshin Impact.

How to solve Vase Puzzles in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Vase puzzles can be found throughout the game, including in dungeons, ruins, and other hidden areas. Keep an eye out for any suspicious-looking vases that are grouped together.

To solve any vase puzzle in Genshin Impact, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Inspect the vases by pressing the interaction button (usually the “F” key on PC). This will allow you to see any symbols or markings on the vases.

After inspecting the vases, you need to memorize the sequence in which you need to break them. The symbols or markings on the vases will indicate the order in which you need to break them.

Once you have memorized the sequence, start breaking the vases in the correct order. You can break them with your character’s attacks or abilities.

After breaking the vases in the correct order, a hidden treasure or a secret pathway will be revealed.

It’s worth noting that vase puzzles can differ in each location, and you may need to experiment with the order in which you break the vases. Some vase puzzles may require you to break all the vases within a certain time limit or in a specific pattern. That said, keep exploring and experimenting until you find the correct sequence to complete the vase puzzle.