All Statue of the Seven locations in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, the Statues of the Seven are essential landmarks scattered throughout the game’s open world. These statues are monuments dedicated to and depictive of their respective region’s primary Archon. Each region in the expansive world of Teyvat features multiple statues to discover. In this guide, we’ve shared everything you need to know about the Statues of the Seven in Genshin Impact, including their functions, benefits, and where you can find them.

What are the benefits of Statues of the Seven in Genshin Impact

The Statues of the Seven serve several important functions in the game. They serve as waypoints to which you can teleport, can be used to restore your party’s health and stamina, and will reveal the surrounding area when discovered.

Additionally, you can offer up Anemoculi, Geoculi, Eletroculi, and Dendroculi, which are Adventure Items found throughout the regions, to these statues to increase a statue’s level and unlock rewards. These rewards include Primogems, Adventure EXP, sigils, and permanent boosts to your Stamina. You can also visit a Statue of the Seven to change your Traveler’s type and unlock additional rewards.

Where to find Statues of the Seven in Genshin Impact

All major nations in Teyvat worship a unique Archon, each with a respective element and ideal upon which their nation was founded. They have erected great monuments throughout their lands to honor and worship them, known as the Statues of the Seven. There are currently a total of 28 statues across four nations that can be discovered in Genshin Impact, as of its Version 3.4 patch.

All Statue of the Seven locations in Mondstadt

The nation of Mondstadt worships the Anemo Archon, Barbatos (Venti). There are a total of five Statues of the Seven to discover within Mondstadt. You can offer Anemoculi to these statues to receive various benefits and rewards, or to change the Traveler’s type back to Anemo.

The Mondstadt Statues of the Seven can be found at the following locations shown on the map above:

Statue of the Seven – Mondstadt Where to find it Windrise Located at the foot of the large tree at Galesong Hill. Starfell Lake Located on a small island in the middle of Starfell Lake. Windwail Highland Located northeast of the Dawn Winery, Southwest of Mondstadt. Stormterror’s Lair Located on the western edge of Stormterror’s Lair, in the middle of the Brightcrown Mountains. Entombed City – Ancient Palace Located in Dragonspine south of the Snow-Covered Path. How to unlock this Statue.

All Statue of the Seven locations in Liyue

The nation of Liyue worships the Geo Archon, Morax (Zhongli). There are a total of six Statues of the Seven to discover within Liyue. You can offer Geoculi to these statues to receive various benefits and rewards, or to change the Traveler’s type to Geo.

The Liyue Statues of the Seven can be found at the following locations shown on the map above:

Statue of the Seven – Liyue Where to find it Dihua Marsh Located down the road past the Stone Gate, at the entrance to Dihua Marsh. Qiongji Estuary Located atop a high peak south of Mingyun Village, southwest of Dragonspine. Qingyun Peak Located atop Quingyun Peak, northwest of Jueyun Karst. Sea of Clouds Located in the Sea of Clouds, north of Liyue Harbor. Dunyu Ruins Located atop a high peak southwest of the Dunyu Ruins, northeast of Lingju Pass. The Chasm Located north of Cinnabar Cliff, on the western edge of the Chasm’s maw.

All Statue of the Seven locations in Inazuma

The nation of Inazuma worships the Electro Archon, Beelzebul (Raiden Shogun). There are a total of six Statues of the Seven to discover on the isles of Inazuma. You can offer Eletroculi to these statues to receive various benefits and rewards, or to change the Traveler’s type to Electro.

The Inazuma Statues of the Seven can be found at the following locations shown on the map above:

Statue of the Seven – Inazuma Where to find it Ritou Located at the far northestern edge of Narukami Island, opposite the pier in Ritou. How to unlock. Watatsumi Island Located near the western coast of Watatsumi Island, at the entrance to the Mouun Shrine. Higi Village Located near the middle of Yashiori Island, south of Fort Futjitou, in Higi Village. Tatarasuna Located near the middle of Kannazuka Island, just northeast of the Mikage Furnace within Tatarasuna. Koseki Village Located near the middle of Seirai Island, at the southeastern edge of the Koseki Village and northwest of Amakumo Peak. Tsurumi Island Located on Tsurumi Island, on the second to last landmass of the far eastern peninsula.

All Statue of the Seven locations in Sumeru

The nation of Sumeru worships the Dendro Archon, Buer (Lesser Lord Kusanali). There are a whopping eleven Statues of the Seven to discover in the expansive region of Sumeru. You can offer Dendroculi to these statues to receive various benefits and rewards, or to change the Traveler’s type to Dendro.

The Sumeru Statues of the Seven can be found at the following locations shown on the map above: