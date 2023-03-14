It’s time to work on your skills with the Vexcalibur in Destiny 2. This is an exotic weapon you can find by completing a unique quest, and then you can interact with the War Table to work on making this weapon stronger. You can expect some challenges waiting for you; working through these quest is key to unlocking it. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Vexcalibur: Expert Authorization Override in Destiny 2.

All Vexcalibur: Expert Authorization Override quest steps in Destiny 2

There are four steps you need to work through to complete this quest. Even though there are only a handful of steps, you should expect this process to take a bit of time. Make sure you have the weapon equipped during the first section of this quest for it to update effectively.

Related: How to complete We Stand Unbroken in Destiny 2

Step 1

The first thing you need to do is work on rapidly defeating Vex while you have the Vexcalibur equipped on your character. This does not mean you need to use this weapon to level it up. To quickly defeat opponents, we recommend using a Power Weapon or a preferred weapon that you can use to take out multiple targets at the same time. Finally, we recommend making your way to Neomuna and defeating Vex on that planet to make your life easier.

Step 2

After completing the first step, the next one is relatively simple. Go into your inventory and directly equip the new authorization mod unlocked on the Vexcalibur. You can do this in the examination screen as if placing in a regular mod.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 3 – How to solve the Vexcalibur mystery

Now, the next step is for you to unravel one of the mysteries in the exotic mission, Node.Ovrd.Avalon, which is how you unlocked the Vexcalibur in the first place. You will need to start this mission up and go through it once again, tracking down this mystery. You will also need to complete this exotic mission, taking down Brakion. To solve the mystery, you will need to use the Vexcalibur. When you reach the start of this mission, take it with you, and proceed to the first area. Before going down the track, turn around and there will be a green button you can activate on the top area, on the left side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve clicked it, return to the circle, and above it there will be a small hallway protected by a shield. Jump up here, and activate the shield on the Vexcalibur glaive, and then you can enter this area, unlocking the secret chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve done this, complete the rest of the dungeon as you normally would.

We are actively updating this guide.