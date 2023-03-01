How to complete We Stand Unbroken in Destiny 2 – Week 1

When you jump into the Season of Defiance in Destiny 2, the We Stand Unbroken quest will be available to work on as you complete the Defiant Playlists. These activities will have you facing off against the Shadow Legion and protecting those taken prisoner by the Cabal that are following The Witness. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete We Stand Unbroken in Destiny 2.

All We Stand Unbroken quest steps in Destiny 2

There are 28 steps to completing this quest, and you can expect each to unlock as you progress through the Season of Defiance. You may need to wait for the next Tuesday reset before the next series of quest steps become available.

Step 1

The first step will be to complete the Righteous Defiance Seasonal Challenge for the first week of Season of Defiance. You can do this by participating in a Defiant Battleground: EDZ mission for the first time and then making your way to the Farm. You’ll be able to see some key story beats and characters that appear at this point, but the next step will be to fly back to Orbit and proceed to the H.E.L.M.

Step 2

The next step is to visit the War Table. Mara will have a message for you, and you’ll want to hear her debriefing on the matter and what’s been happening on Earth.

Step 3

You’ll receive a War Table upgrade for completing the Righteous Defiance Seasonal Challenge. You can now use it at the War Table where you’ll be able to pick how you wish to receive your Awoken Favor, which appears during a Defiant Battleground activity.

Step 4

For this step, make your way to the H.E.L.M., and drop into a Defiant Battleground Playlist activity. You’ll drop in with a fireteam of players, and run through this seasonal activity, while also earning an Awaken Favor during it. You’ll receive it based on the Awaken Favor you picked at the War Table.

Step 5

Your next step is to return to the Farm for a final debriefing from Mara, where she explains her reasoning for helping the Vanguard and working alongside those who serve the light.

Step 6

You will now need to wait for the next wave of quests to unlock, which should appear in next week’s Tuesday reset.

We are actively updating this guide.