Unfinished Business is an exotic quest you’ll receive in Destiny 2. It becomes available when you reach the end of the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign, and you’ll have a chance to earn the exotic weapon at the end: Deterministic Chaos. You’ll have a chance to work through it and complete the many activities available on Neomuna, exploring Neptune for the first time with Calus gone. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Unfinished Business in Destiny 2.

All Unfinished Business quest steps in Destiny 2

There are 13 steps you’ll need to complete to work your way through this exotic quest. You won’t be able to work on it until the end of the Lightfall campaign.

Step 1

The first step will make you go to the Hall of Heroes. This is an iconic location in Neomuna, where you’ll receive a cutscene honoring Rohan, the Cloud Strider who gave his life to protecting the city.

Step 2

After the cutscene concludes, the next step is to make your way to find Nimbus, and they should be at the same spot you can typically find them outside the Hall of Heroes. Nimbus will share that Rohan was certain that the Vex were aware of how the Veil worked and working on a copy. He sends you out on a quest to track down the Vex and figure out what they know by following Rohan’s footsteps.

Step 3

The next step is to find Cipher Qubits and extract Rohan’s data from resources throughout Neomuna. The Cipher Qubits will drop by defeating Vex, which you can find in the Liming Harbor on the south side of Neomuna. In addition, the resources you’re looking to find is called Cloud Accretion, which you can only find on Neptune. We recommend adding an Enhanced Resource Tracker to your Ghost to make it easier to find these locations throughout Neomuna.

