How to complete Whistleblower for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The Whistleblower mission for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a tough objective to complete. It’s for the Crown faction, an exclusive faction to DMZ players who purchased the main Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 game. There are three objectives you need to complete, and they need to be done in the same DMZ mission. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Whistleblower mission for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

All Whistleblower mission tasks in DMZ

How to find the governor’s laptop at town hall

This will easily be the most difficult of the three tasks. Here, you’ll need to make your way to the southwest part of the map and find City Hall. This is a locked hideout, so you must also acquire the City Hall key. There’s a good chance you can find it while exploring the island, but you have the highest probability of finding it if you’re attempting to complete High Value Target missions. The High Value Target featured in this mission drops a key, with a good chance of being the City Hall one. When you have it, make your way to the town hall in the Beach Club region of Ashika Island, and prepare for a fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The town hall is loaded with multiple enemy NPCs, and they’ll not let you in without a fight. You’ll need to dispatch them and then locate the governor’s laptop.

How to drop the laptop at the Beach Club dead drop

The next step is to take that laptop to a dead drop. Thankfully, the specific dead drop location is not too far away, and you can find it in the same Beach Club area. You’ll want to go to the northwest of the City Hall, and you can find it close to the lounge areas, next to a public restroom, and on the other side of a gas station.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to find a screwdriver to put at the same dead drop

The final step in this quest is to find a screwdriver and place it into the same dead drop. Screwdrivers are a common item you can find while playing DMZ. We recommend checking out the gas station and other smaller locations to find it. This should be a relatively quick item to sort out. After you’ve done that, the Whistleblower mission has been completed.