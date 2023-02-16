While playing through Ashika Island for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, there will be several locations for you to visit. One of the larger places you can unlock is City Hall, a notable site for anyone who wants to complete the Whistleblower DMZ mission. The City Hall is commonly referred to as the town hall. Unlocking this location is not easy, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the City Hall hideout key in Ashika Island for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the City Hall hideout key on Ashika Island for DMZ

It all comes down to looting it from a High Value Target. These will be heavily guarded operatives you can find while exploring the island. There’s a chance you can locate them while naturally playing a DMZ match, or you might encounter one while you have a High Value Target mission for your team. Both are reasonable methods to track them down, with the High Value Target mission being the quickest.

When you find the High Value Target, it all comes down to attempting to loot the item once you’ve taken them down. After that, you can take the key to City Hall in the southwest area of Ashika Island. This location is heavily guarded on the inside, with close to 20 or so NPCs waiting inside. A handful of combatants with shields will make this encounter a tough fight. We recommend going in with a well-equipped squad, but you can do it yourself if you have the correct key.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It all comes down to finding the City Hall hideout key, which won’t always drop from a High Value Target. But there’s a chance for it to happen. If you continue to struggle to find this key, grab as many High Value Target missions as possible for each DMZ match on Ashika Island.