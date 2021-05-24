How to craft a gun in Biomutant

While finding fully made weapons in Biomutant is certainly possible, it is is not common. The majority of weapons that players use will be made via crafting, and this is a bit of a complex process. Thankfully, making the weapons themselves is quite easy, but everything you need to take into account can be a little daunting.

In this guide, we will run through the basics and some very important things that you will need to know about crafting a gun in Biomutant.

To craft a gun, players will need to go through the following options. The first step is to open the menus and head into the crafting section. From there, click on the Main Hand option on your character.

From there, switch to the Ranged tab, the click on Craft New Ranged in the menu on the left side of the screen.

This will bring you the screen that allows you to pick all the components that you will put in your gun. At a minimum, you will need a Base Type, a Grip, and Muzzle to be able to make a gun. Each piece will have different stats, and will impact the overall stats of your weapon in different ways.

Pay very close attention to the Rarity, Quality, and Material of each piece, as the better they all are the better the overall weapon they will make will be. Some parts will also convey elemental damage to your weapon, which can really make it effective.

As well as those three parts, you can find other weapon parts like Stocks, Magazines, etc that can also be added to your weapon. You can find all these parts by exploring the world and looting chests and boxes, trains, and broken down cars.

Finally, at the bottom of the screen you will see the Crafting Cost. This is how much wood, metal, etc you will need to make that particular weapon, and you will only be able to craft it if you have all the pieces requires to make it. You can mix and match weapon parts to reduce this cost, if you want to.