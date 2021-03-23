How to craft a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow in Fortnite

Crafting is a new element in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, and you will need to embrace it for one of the Week 2 challenges. Players will need to make a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow. Each weapon consists of one part of the challenge, and you will need to make all three to pass it.

This will involve some looting, and some luck, so don’t get disheartened if it takes a while to get them all done.

Mechanical Bow

To make a Mechanical Bow, you will need a Makeshift Bow and 4 Mechanical Pieces. You can find Mechanical Pieces by breaking cars, trucks, trailers, and buses with your Harvest tool. Just open the Inventory when you have them all, then click on Crafting. Select the Makeshift Bow, and then select the option to turn it into a Mechanical Bow.

Explosive Mechanical Bow

When you have a Mechanical Bow, you can craft an Explosive Mechanical Bow in the crafting menu, but you will need to have 6 Grenades to do so. You can find Grenades in chests, or from ground loot.

Shockwave Mechanical Bow

The Shockwave Mechanical Bow is built in the same fashion, but you will need two Shockwave Grenades to build it, along with a Mechanical Bow.

You can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 2 challenges below:

Craft a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Tame a boar

Deal damage with Mechanical weapons

Deal explosive damage to opponents

Ride different ziplines

Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

Get a headshot with a bow

Deal damage with bows

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.