How to craft arrows in Elden Ring

Arrows are an essential weapon in Elden Ring if you plan to use a bow during your playthrough and want to hit enemies from afar without fighting them in close-quarters combat. Finding arrows can be a bit of a challenge, but with the crafting mechanic, you’ll be able to create them yourself rather than relying on merchants or finding them in the world. This guide will share how you can begin crafting arrows in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to make your way north from The First Step site of grace and head over to the Church of Elleh. There, you’ll meet an NPC merchant named Kalé. You’ll want to speak with Kalé at least, and they will provide you with the crafting kit, which you’re going to need to access any of the crafting items and make items and tools for yourself in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Speak with Kalé again, and he’ll have two cookbooks for sale for you. Those cookbooks are how you unlock crafting recipes, and those will teach you how to make arrows. After you purchase them, each cookbook from Kalé is worth 500 Runes. You can head into your crafting menu and begin crafting them. You’ll learn three types of arrow recipes: Bone Arrows, Bone Arrows (Fletched), and Bone Bolts.