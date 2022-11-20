How to craft TM 004 Agility in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When it comes to moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, most would go for the flashy, heavy-damage moves that end the battles in one shot. However, there are some skills out there that can change the power dynamics of most matchups. Moves that can lower the stats of your enemies, such as Fake Tears, or that increase your stats, such as Agility, can turn battles upside down. So, to help you dominate your foes here is how to craft TM 004 Agility in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 004 Agility in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly three things you will need to craft the Agility TM 004 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

800 League Points (LP)

3 Fletchling Feather

3 Oricorio Feather

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. The Agility TM needs 800 LP to craft, which should be a low amount for most players. A good way to get some LP if you are in need is to go to the TM Machine and exchange Pokemon materials for LP. You can use other materials that aren’t needed for this specific TM to get enough LP.

To get the Fletchling Feather and Oricorio Feather items, you will need to find their respective Pokemon and defeat them a few times. You should get around 1 to 2 feathers per Fletchling or Oricorio defeated. You might even be lucky enough to get 3 in one battle, but that is rare.

The Agility move is a Psychic-type ability that will greatly increase the Speed stat of your Pokemon. This is amazing when you want the upper hand in battles. It is especially useful when you have a slower Pokemon that is always the last one to attack.