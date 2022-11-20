How to craft TM 002 Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With so many possible abilities for your Pokemon, it wouldn’t be surprising if you wanted to craft all of the possible TMs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As long as you had your hands on a TM before, or finished some of the Team Star bosses, you can gain a lot of TM recipes that can then be crafted at the Technical Machine Machine at the Pokecenter. The Charm move is a really useful ability that can easily turn the tide of the battle. So, here is how you can craft TM 002 Charm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 002 Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly three things you will need to craft the Charm TM 002 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

400 League Points (LP)

3 Azurill Fur

3 Teddiursa Claw

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. The Charm TM needs 400 LP to craft, which should be a low amount for most players. A good way to get some LP if you are in need is to go to the TM Machine and exchange Pokemon materials for LP. You can use other materials that aren’t needed for this specific TM to get enough LP.

To get the Azurill Fur and Teddiursa Claw items, you will need to find their respective Pokemon and defeat them a few times. You should get around 1 to 2 furs or claws per Azurill or Teddiursa defeated. You might even be lucky enough to get 3 in one battle, but that is rare.