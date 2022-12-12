How to craft TM 033 Magical Leaf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have many different attacks that your Pokémons can learn with the help of TMs. Magical Leaf is one such move, and you need TM 033 for it. It’s a unique move used to deal grass damage to the enemy Pokémon. The move has 60 Attack Power and 20 PP but no accuracy stat. That is because this move never misses as the Pokémon sends mysterious leaves that chase the enemy Pokémon till it hits. To craft TM 033 Magical Leaf, you need to gather its materials, and here is how you can do that.

TM 033 Magical Leaf crafting materials and how to get them

Here are all the materials you need to craft TM 033 Magical Leaf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x1,500 League Points

x3 Smoliv Oil

x3 Petilil Leaf

You have a few methods to gather League Points, one of which is the quickest way to get them. In that method, you must go to a Pokémon Centre and interact with the TM machine to exchange Pokémon materials with League Points. You can also find tera raids, defeat tera Pokémons, and Team Star to get League Points.

To get Smoliv Oil and Petilil Leaf, you must find these Pokémons first. Once you find the Pokémons, you need to battle them and defeat or capture them to get the loot out of them. You can also send out one of your Pokémons to battle them by itself, which gives you the loot.

How to craft TM 033 Magical Leaf step–by–step

Follow the steps below to craft TM 033 Magical Leaf after gathering all the needed materials.