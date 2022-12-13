How to craft TM 046 Avalanche in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet utilize Technical Machines (TMs) like any Pokémon game, allowing Pokémon to learn new moves they can’t normally learn. TMs are consumable items that teach moves, but you can only use these items once before they expire. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are over 150 TMs to find and collect, but there are ways to get duplicates of these TMs so you can teach these moves to more Pokémon.

If you need to use more than one TM for your different Pokémon, then you’ll have to make use of the new crafting mechanic. As Pokémon Scarlet and Violet move to the open-world format, Game Freak has introduced crafting which allows you to make copies of previously discovered TMs. As you collect new TMs from exploring the open world, defeating gym battles, and defeating Team Star, your library of craftable TMs will grow. After getting the materials you need, go to the Technical Machine Machine to begin crafting.

Materials needed to craft TM 046 Avalanche in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After finding TM 046 Avalanche in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, gather these materials to craft this TM:

1,500 LP

x3 Bergmite Ice

x3 Snorunt Fur

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, League Points are a currency the Technical Machine Machine uses to make TMs. TM 046, Avalanche, is an Ice-type move that has 60 base power, 100 accuracy, and 10 PP. This move’s power is doubled if the target has inflicted damage on the user in the same turn, meaning this is a great option for slower Ice Pokémon.

Ice moves are super-effective against Grass, Ground, Flying, and Dragon-type Pokémon. Ice moves are not very effective against Fire, Water, Ice, and Steel-type Pokémon.