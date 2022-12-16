How to craft TM 055 Dig in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have many moves that your Pokémons can learn as leveling up, but there are certain moves that you need to teach them using TMs. TM 055 is one such move that you can teach your Pokémons. When you use that move, your Pokémon goes underground for a turn and avoids the enemy’s attack. At the start of the next turn, your Pokémon comes out and attack the enemy Pokémon. The move has 80 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 10 PP. Like any other TM, you need to find the materials for TM 055 Dig to craft it, and here is how you can do that.

TM 055 Dig crafting materials and where to get them

You need the following materials to craft TM 055 Dig in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by gamepur

x5,000 League Points

x3 Diglett Dirt

x3 Greavard Wax

x3 Orthworm Tarnish

To get League Points, you have certain methods, but one of them is the quickest. The method requires you to go to a Pokémon Centre and interact with the TM machine to exchange materials for League Points. You will usually have many unneeded materials that you can exchange. Other methods to get League Points are defeating Tera Pokémons and Team Star and raiding Tera Dens.

To gather Diglett Dirt, Greavard Wax, and Orthworm Tarnish, you need to find these Pokémons. Once you spot them, send your Pokémon to defeat them and get you their materials. You can also battle yourself and make them go faint or capture them to get the materials.

How to craft TM 055 Dig step–by–step

Once you have all materials for TM 055 Dig in Pokémon Scarlet, follow the steps below to craft it.