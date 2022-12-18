How to craft TM 065 Air Slash in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and these TMs are useful for teaching your Pokémons moves that they won’t learn as leveling up. TM 065 Air Slash is one such move, and it’s flying-type TM, meaning only some Pokémon types can learn it. When you use this move, your Pokémon attacks with a wind blade attack that can slice even the sky. There is also a chance that the enemy might flinch and be unable to move for the next turn. Air Slash has 75 Power, 95 Accuracy, and 15 PP, making it a perfect move in some situations. To craft this TM, you need to gather its materials, and here is how you can do that.

TM 065 Air Slash materials and where to gather them

Here are all the materials you need to craft TM 065 Air Slash in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x5,000 League Points

x3 Noibat Fur

x3 Wingull Feather

x3 Flamigo Down

To gather League Points, you have many things to do, but one of them can give you League Points quickly. In this method, you must go to a Pokémon Centre and interact with a TM machine to exchange unneeded materials with League Points. You will most likely have many extra materials for the exchange. You can also battle Team Star and Tera Pokémons and raid Tera Dens to get League Points.

To get the Noibat Fur, Wingull Feather, and Flamigo Down, you need to find these Pokémons. When you find them, send your Pokémon to defeat them and get you their materials. Additionally, you can start a Pokémon battle and make the wild Pokémon go faint or capture them to get the materials you need.

How to craft TM 065 Air Slash step–by–step

Once you gather all the materials you need, follow the steps below to craft the TM.