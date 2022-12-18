How to craft TM 066 Body Slam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You have many TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you can use those to teach your Pokémons moves that they won’t learn as leveling up. One such TM is TM 066 Body Slam, a normal-type TM, meaning only some Pokémons can learn it. When you use it, your Pokémon attacks the enemy by dropping their body on them with full force. There is a chance that the enemy Pokémon may get paralyzed and be unable to move. The move has 85 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 15 PP, making it a handy attack. You need to gather its materials to craft it, and here is how you can do that.

TM 066 Body Slam crafting materials and where to get them

Here are all the materials you need to craft TM 066 Body Slam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x5,000 League Points

x3 Skwovet Fur

x3 Alomomola Mucus

x3 Chewtle Claw

To get League Points, you have many methods, one of which is the best for crafting TMs. In this method, you need to go to a Pokémon Centre, interact with the TM machine, and exchange any unneeded materials with League Points. You can also defeat Team Star and Tera Pokémons and rain Dens to get League Points.

You must find the Pokémons to get Alomomola Mucus, Skwovet Fur, and Chewtle Claw. Once you find these Pokémons, send your Pokémon to defeat them and get you their materials. You will usually get these materials in twos and threes. You can also battle them yourself and defeat them or capture them to get the materials.

How to craft TM 066 Body Slam step–by–step

Once you gather all the materials, follow the steps below to craft TM 066 Body Slam.