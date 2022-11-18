How to get Chewtle Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Players can now craft various TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but to do so they’ll need various crafting materials that are typically found from wild Pokémon along with a modicum of League Points, or LP. One of the needed crafting materials is a Chewtle Claw, gained from none other than the Chewtle Pokémon. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Chewtle can be difficult to find, seemingly more so when you’re struggling to find them. Here’s how to get Chewtle Claws in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to evolve Eevee into Jolteon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Where to find Chewtle Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Chewtles are a more elusive species within Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so trainers seeking out this crafting material should get ready for a bit of a journey. The Pokédex states that this Pokémon tends to frequent areas on the bottom two-thirds of the Paldea region, and prefers wet areas such as freshwater ponds, lakes, rivers, and streams. We have had no luck finding Chewtles near the ocean, but that may be due more to its seemingly rare spawn than a preference to avoid saltwater.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once a Chewtle has been found, players can either battle it manually or with Let’s Go! auto battles for the drop. Capturing the Pokémon tends to offer an additional drop of its material, meaning two will drop instead of the one the typically drops. Chewtle Claws can be used to craft the Rock Blast TM at TM Machines located at Pokémon Centers around the Paldea region, or it can be sold for 40 LP per item at the same machine.

When dealing with some of the more elusive Pokémon, it is wise to defeat or capture multiple spawns to build a decent bank of its material, lest it become necessary later in the game. Keep an eye out on the map, which updates trainers as to Pokémon spawning near them, and keep a sharp eye out near the water!