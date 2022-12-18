How to craft TM 069 Ice Punch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have many attacks that you can teach your Pokémons using TMs, and one of them is TM 069 Ice Punch. It’s an ice-type move, meaning only certain Pokémons can learn it. When you use this move, your Pokémon attack the enemy Pokémon with an icy punch, sometimes leaving them frozen. The move has 75 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 15 PP, making it useful for battles against certain Pokémons. Like other TMs, you need to gather materials to craft TM 069 Ice Punch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and here is how you can do that.

TM 069 Ice Punch crafting materials and where to get them

Here are all the materials you need to craft TM 069 Ice Punch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x5,000 League Points

x3 Cubchoo Fur

x3 Meditite Sweat

To get League Points quickly, you have one method that you can use. In this method, you must go to a Pokémon Centre and use the TM machine to exchange Pokémon materials with League Points. You will usually have many unneeded materials to exchange. Other methods to get League Points are raiding Tera Dens and defeating Team Star and Tera Pokémons.

If you need Cubchoo Fur and Meditite Sweat, you must first find these Pokémons. You must go to these Pokémons’ habitat locations and when you spot them, send your Pokémon to defeat them and get you their materials. You can also approach them and start a Pokémon battle to defeat or capture them and get their materials.

How to craft TM 069 Ice Punch step–by–step

Once you have all the materials, follow the steps below to craft them.