How to craft TM 072 Electro Ball in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have many different TMs that are useful for your Pokémons to learn certain moves. One such TM is TM 072 Electro Ball, an electric-type TM, meaning only some Pokémons can learn this move. When you use this move, your Pokémon sends an electric orb at the target and damages it depending on its Speed stat, so the faster the opponent, the better. The move has 100 Accuracy and 100 PP with no Power stat. You need to get all its materials to craft this move, and here is how you can do that.

TM 072 Electro Ball crafting materials and where to get them

Here are all the materials you need to craft TM 072 Electro Ball.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x5,000 League Points

x3 Pachirisu Fur

x3 Voltorb Sparks

x3 Tadbulb Mucus

To gather League Points, you have many methods, but one of them is the quickest. In this method, you need to go to a Pokémon Centre and use the TM machine to exchange any unneeded materials with League Points. You can also battle Team Star and Tera Pokémons and raid Tera Dens to get League Points.

To get Voltorb Sparks, Pachirisu Fur, and Tadbulb Mucus, you must find all these Pokémons. When you spot them, send your leading Pokémon to defeat them, and they will drop the materials you need. You can also get close to these Pokémons and defeat or capture them in Pokémon battle to get the needed materials.

How to craft TM 072 Electro Ball step–by–step

Once you have all the materials, follow the steps below to craft the TM 072 Electro Ball.